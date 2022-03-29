A Lesson

During an interview with USA Today in March 2022, Biles reflected on recent struggles with her mental health.

“Honestly, last year was a crazy year. But I think pushing mental health to the forefront was a huge thing. I honestly didn’t realize in that moment the impact that it would have. A couple months later, I have acknowledged everything that has happened,” she detailed. “But it still blows my mind to know that it wasn’t spoken about before as much as it is now, and we’re not open about it and people don’t perceive it the same way as an injury. So I’m happy that we had that conversation and we can now talk about it.”