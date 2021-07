Her Priorities

“I just felt like it would be a little bit better to take a back seat, work on my mindfulness,” Biles said in a press conference after Team USA took home the silver medal in July 2021. “And I knew that the girls would do an absolutely great job. And I didn’t want to risk the team a medal for kind of my screwups, because they’ve worked way too hard for that. So I just decided that those girls need to go and do the rest of our competition.”