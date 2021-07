How to Cope

Biles needed “a good mental rest” after her upset at the team final in Tokyo, she said in a July 2021 press conference. “Usually you practice mindfulness. … We’ll have the morning off, so that’s a great start. … Then you’re really focused in and tuned in on practice.”

Mental wellness “starts from outside the gym,” she added. “We want to relax. And we’ll do that, hopefully get some fresh air — and we’ll just see [what’s next].”