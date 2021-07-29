‘I Don’t Have to Be Fine’

When the Tokyo Olympics were pushed back an entire year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas-based gymnast went “through the emotions” — and allowed herself to feel each one deeply. “Sad, mad, angry, pissed off, hysterical — all of the phases. And that’s the first time in my life I’ve ever felt the emotions rather than somebody coming up to me and telling me, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be OK,'” she told Sports Illustrated in July 2021. “I got to relish in all of those emotions and phases myself rather than people telling me, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be OK You should be fine.’ … I don’t have to be fine. I can be pissed off for now. I can be mad. I can be angry. I can be joyful, you know? So it was actually really nice because it was the first time in my life that’s ever happened.”