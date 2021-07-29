Moving Forward

Before finding a healthy way to deal with her struggles, Biles coped “by compartmentalizing,” she told Glamour in June 2021. “I try not to think about it because I can’t afford to — if I let them rule me, they’re winning,” she noted.

Eventually, however, she learned the right balance. “Before I would only focus on the gym. But me being happy outside the gym is just as important as me being happy and doing well in the gym. Now it’s like everything’s coming together,” she told the outlet.