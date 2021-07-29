‘No Joke’

The Courage to Soar author didn’t put her best foot forward at the qualifying meet in Tokyo — and she knew it. “It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times,” she wrote via Instagram. “I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually 🤍 They mean the world to me!”