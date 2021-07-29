Survivor

In her 2021 docuseries, Simone vs Herself, the elite athlete reflected on the long journey to healing after she was assaulted by Nassar. “All those years, nobody ever told us what sexual abuse was,” she recalled. “So we didn’t really feel like we were going through it or victims. … I was one of the luckier ones because I didn’t get it as bad as some of the other girls I knew.”

Biles was “super depressed” after coming to the realization that what she went through was serious. “I didn’t want to leave my room, and I didn’t want to go anywhere. I kind of just shut everybody out. I don’t know, it was probably hard for me,” she said. “I remember being on the phone with my agent, and telling my mom and my agent that I slept all the time. Because sleeping was better than offing myself. It was my way to escape reality. Sleeping was like the closest thing to death for me at that point, so I just slept all the time.”