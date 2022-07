February 2022

After less than two years of dating, Biles announced that she is engaged to Owens.

“THE EASIEST YES,” the Olympian captioned the sweet Instagram reveal in February 2022. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3.”