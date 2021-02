1. She’s Signed to Katy Perry’s Record Label

Cyn was discovered by the “Never Really Over” singer in 2016 and struck a deal with Perry’s Unsub Records soon after. During a February 2019 interview with Miss Vogue, Cyn said Perry has been “the best mentor” she could have asked for. “She mentors you in every aspect of what it means to be an artist: from the business side of it, to vocal training, stage presence and navigating Hollywood,” she explained.