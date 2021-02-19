3. She Started Writing Songs at 15

The “Uh-Oh” singer sparked an interest in music at a young age. “I think around 15 or 16, I downloaded some Sony recording software and I would record the piano and then record myself singing over the piano,” she told American Songwriter magazine in September 2020. “Then I’d YouTube how to record a vocal and what it meant to double a vocal. … So, that’s when it kind of got a little more real.”

However, she found comfort in music years earlier when her parents were going through a divorce. “You have to really search, if you can, for that healing and I think I did through music and being creative,” she explained. “I really found some kind of solace. Everything felt okay when I was singing, even if I was singing about that or sad things, things still made a lot more sense.”