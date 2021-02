4. She’s Inspired by Lorde

While her musical influences range from Jewel and Sheryl Crow to classic Motown hits, her artistry takes after Lorde. “Originally, I was just using my first and my last name,” Cyn told American Songwriter magazine. “It wasn’t until Lorde released her first EP [in 2013] that I was like, ‘Oh, I can recreate myself with a different name and it could be one name and that could be cool.’ She really inspired that.”