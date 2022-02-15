Top 5

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

By
Sister Wives Christine Brown Packs Up Kody Brown Belongings
Christine Brown and Kody Brown Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram; Shutterstock
podcast
January 2022

During an emotional Sister Wives episode, Christine packed up Kody’s belongings after he said he wasn’t “interested” in being “intimate” with her anymore.

“What did I do so wrong? I always wanted [a] romantic marriage and it’s been so hard for so long,” she said to the cameras. “I feel like I don’t have a choice but to throw his stuff out because I can’t — it’s too heartbreaking to be around his stuff and it’s too heartbreaking to be around him and watch him with Robyn and Janelle and the kids.”

