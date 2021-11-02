Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

March 2021

Kody told Us Weekly in February 2021 that the family dynamic was getting “weird,” but one month later, Christine said she preferred their plural marriage to a monogamous one. “It’s so out there and beyond my understanding to have a guy around every night,” she told Us. “I felt, like, it would cramp my style a lot because I’ve never had that as soon as Kody and I married. I was the third wife. And so, I really liked the independence that I have and I love the freedom that I have. I love that I can just have those evenings where I’m wearing the grossest most comfortable clothes ever and I’m just, you know, curled up on the couch with the girls, eating popcorn and playing games or something. … I feel bad whenever I say things like that — really bad.”

In the same interview, however, she admitted that she sometimes felt like she wasn’t “an equal partner in this whole relationship” with Kody and the other wives. “The thing that I struggled with most is when I feel like I don’t have a say or when I feel like I’m not as important or things like that,” she told Us. “Anytime we’ve had major decisions, I go through a time where I’m like, ‘Does my opinion really even matter here?’ That’s when we struggle the most … is when I feel like I don’t really have a say or I don’t really have an opinion.”