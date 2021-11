May 2010

Kody married his fourth wife, Robyn, making her the first new wife in the family in 16 years. “I don’t wanna be a boat rocker, and I don’t like my boat rocked,” Christine said of the impending marriage during the Sister Wives series premiere. “I’m a little hesitant to accept another wife. But if it happens, then she just has to be absolutely amazing. Otherwise, it might be a little difficult.”