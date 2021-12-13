Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

November 2021

During an episode of the TLC series filmed before their split, Christine appeared to reach her breaking point and turned to Meri for comfort. “You didn’t put 30 years into this — 25, 28, wherever you are — to walk away,” Meri said after Christine told her she “can’t do marriage with Kody anymore.”

In a confessional, Christine admitted, “Marriage is hard, but I never wanted the kind of marriage that I have now. I never wanted to be estranged and have extremely limited physical contact — not even hand holding. It’s sad. My marriage to Kody is sad.”