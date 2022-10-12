Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

October 2022

“Christine and I have been on the fast track from separation to divorce now for a few months. The last time the family got together was when Christine told us she was leaving,” Kody explained during the October 9 episode of the TLC series, which was filmed in summer 2021. “I feel very separated from the family. I’ve struggled through this process.”

The estranged couple later celebrated daughter Ysabel’s graduation from high school with a Brown family gathering. After seeing everyone getting along, Kody again expressed frustration regarding his and Christine’s split.

“We will never be there again. I’m living in a delusional world where I’m wishing Christine didn’t leave. I’m struggling with sort of a state of regret and frustration,” he said in a confessional. “It’s a weird thing to be getting left. It’s made me question getting into plural marriage. Question my faith. The message we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now.”