Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

October 2022

After Christine told her fellow sister wives on the show that she was leaving Kody and moving to Utah, the patriarch told the cameras he was still surprised by her choice. “I’ve never understood her need to move. I don’t understand it at all unless there’s some guy she wants to date there,” he said in a confessional from the October 2 episode. “Or she wants to get away from me so my stink isn’t on her so she can date. I think the fact that I was spread so thin … plural marriage just hasn’t worked for her in many, many years.”

Christine, meanwhile, took issue with Kody’s sudden desire to see their youngest daughter, Truely, equally amid her relocation to Utah. “Now he wants 50/50 time with them. Well, hell, he could’ve had 50/50 time with us the whole f—king time we lived here,” she told the cameras. “If he wanted 50/50, he should’ve been around more. He doesn’t get 50/50. He hasn’t been around enough for that.”