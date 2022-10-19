Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

October 2022

Nearly one year after she announced their split, Christine exclusively told Us that things were still tense between them. “So, I haven’t talked to him in person for a while,” she explained at the time. “All I’ve seen are the episodes, for a while, and what I’ve heard from like Janelle [Brown] who still speaks with him and stuff too. … I think he is just so hurt still and just processing it a lot slower.”

Though she revealed that they do “communicate back and forth” in order to arrange for Kody to see their youngest daughter, she doesn’t “think it’s coparenting quite yet.” The reality star noted that when Truely won Student of the Month at school, “I called him and told him. I sent him a picture … so he called her and congratulated her.”