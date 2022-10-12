Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

September 2022

During a season 17 episode of the TLC series — which was filmed in March 2021 — Christine opened up about how strange it felt to be celebrating her and Kody’s anniversary post-split. “For my anniversary, I’m not going to pretend,” she told the cameras, noting that she didn’t spend the day with Kody as she prepared to move to Utah.

“It’s the first time [that] I’ve actually been able to go, ‘Wow, she’s serious about this,’” Kody said during the episode, after revealing he was surprised that Christine didn’t want to post something about their union on social media. “I think I want to keep testing it though.”

Christine, for her part, told viewers: “I don’t consider myself married to him anymore. I don’t wear our wedding rings anymore most of the time. I just feel like they’re a noose. … It felt so good just to take them off.”