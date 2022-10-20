Back in the Game

In October 2022, Christine told Us that she was “casually dating” again after her split from Kody. “I’m not in the mood for any kind of a serious relationship, so one or two dates per person is all I’m gonna allow right now,” she explained. “[I’m] just keeping it casual. … I really just like being me more than anything.” She added that she’s “super grateful” she decided to leave the polygamous family when she did in light of Kody’s comments about his wives conforming to patriarchy. “It’s so shocking and surprising because he’s not like that,” she told Us. “I mean, back in Vegas, he was like, ‘If you ever wanna leave, we’ll figure out a way for you to leave peacefully and so we can still, like, get together with the kids and things like that.’”