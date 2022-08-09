April 2021

Fans got a look at how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the plural family during season 15 of the TLC series. During an April episode, Kody confessed that she hadn’t been to wife Janelle’s house for one month amid the virus restrictions.

“We’ve been apart so long, what are we?” Kody said during the April 2, episode, revealing he’d been quarantining with Robyn because their children are the youngest. He then turned to Janelle and explained how quickly the eased back into their relationship. “It’s funny. We see each other, we start to laugh at each other kind of, because we know,” Kody said, before Janelle chimed in, “We’re fine!”

Janelle later confessed that the couple’s children were worried about spending so much time away from their father during the health crisis. “They were alarmed. They were alarmed that somehow, we’re going to wreck the family,” she said, which prompted Kody to roll his eyes.