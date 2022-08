August 2022

During the first season 17 teaser, it became clear that Christine and Kody’s split is still haunting the Browns. In addition to Christine navigating her life without Kody, the rest of the wives have seemingly begun to question where they stand with the leader of their family.

“He’s no longer acting as my husband here,” Janelle revealed during the clip, pointing to more tension between her and Kody. “I don’t think we have a family anymore.”