February 2022

Following his strict COVID-19 rules, Kody got into a fight with his and Janelle’s sons Gabriel and Garrison, which played out during season 16 of the show. “[We’re] not good. Not talking,” the father of 18 confessed during the part two of the Sister Wives: One on One special. “It’s like one of those relationships where we’ve gotta do a lot of work.”

Earlier in the season, Kody gave his boys an ultimatum, telling them that they had to choose between their social lives and seeing him amid the pandemic. The young men didn’t understand their father’s rules and fought back, which caused even more drama.

“We need therapy. I need a sit-down with my boys and get something straight,” Kody explained during the tell-all, noting that he didn’t feel supported by Janelle during the argument. “I’ve gotten to the point where I’m so angry about what happened that we’re not communicating. And I think they are too.”