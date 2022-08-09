January 2022

“I’ve caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, ‘OK, look: do I still choose plural marriage?’” Janelle said during the January 19 episode of the TLC series. “Yeah, I still choose it, but I’ve had to have that conscious decision with myself.”

The mother of six told the cameras that her relationship with Kody was not the same as it once was, explaining, “I’ve had to really think. My children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay. It was a wonderful way to raise children. With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it’s easy to walk away.”