January 2022

During season 16 of the reality show, Kody revealed that he was questioning Christine and Janelle’s loyalty after they chose to go to Utah and visit their kids for Thanksgiving. The holiday, which fell during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, caused issues for the head of the family and two of his four wives.

“COVID has been such a strain on the family, and everybody here at this table has been really easy on me about my rules for COVID,” Kody said in a confessional interview during January 9 episode, speaking about Meri and Robyn and their respective families. “The contrast has been one of those things that has really just made me aware of those who are loyal to me and those who are not.”

Kody didn’t directly name Janelle and Christine when speaking, but he hinted they were not bringing as much to the table as of late. “It’s as much respect as it is loyalty, I suppose,” he continued. “How you love a man is to respect him. And so I’m sitting here just appreciating where I’m at and who’s with me.”

Janelle, meanwhile, was taken aback by the insulation that she had somehow betrayed her husband by choosing their kids during the holiday season. “There’s all this discussion about loyalty and respect, and I thought in marriage that was mutual,” she explained. “I thought you were supposed to give it both ways, not just that all the respect and all the loyalty flows to one person.”