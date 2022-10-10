July 2022

“I didn’t go to the RV this summer,” Janelle told a fan during an Instagram Live after previously moving into the fifth-wheel in 2021. “Savanah really struggled with the RV. She was a trooper last year, but she said, ‘Mom, this year, I just can’t.’ She’s going into her senior year.”

The mother of six explained that while she wasn’t living on the Coyote Pass land at the moment, she didn’t get rid of the RV. “We opted to just keep it — it’s at the repair shop right now — but we’ll use it on the weekends,” she added.