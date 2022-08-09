November 2021

After a few rocky years with Kody, Christine announced her split from the family’s patriarch. The pair were spiritually married for more than 25 years before they parted ways.

Janelle later spoke out about the breakup during the family’s February 2022 tell-all special, Sister Wives: One on One, noting that she understood why Christine left. “They tried and tried. They have been to counseling. On both sides, they’ve tried,” she explained. “I think it got to the point where they just realized that it didn’t work anymore.”

Kody, for his part, said in February 2022 that he was still conflicted over Christine’s choice. “I love her and I, um … I don’t know what to do because I’ve got the grief, but I’m still angry. I’ll take the grief right now to be out of the anger phase,” he said during the special. “Just moving on. Have a good life and find happiness. I think, to be honest with you, there’s going to be some relief from the family too.”