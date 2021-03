At Peace

After Kody said during a February 2021 episode that his relationship with Meri lacked “value,” she revealed exclusively to Us that she didn’t feel the same. “I did not agree with that statement then, nor do I now because I think there is value to it,” she said at the time. “It’s always hard looking back over, you know, some of the not so good and not so graceful moments of the show. … There is always improvement to be made, but I am at peace where I am. I’m happy in my life.”