Bed & Breakfast … & Drama

Meri’s dream of opening her own inn caused an uproar during season 13 of Sister Wives, when Kody claimed the effort was “self-indulgent.” At the time, Meri said her venture wasn’t out of a desire “to be alone and independent in the business world or anything like that. It was just something that I needed to get done.” Though the rest of the Browns were skeptical that the bed & breakfast would pay off, Meri hoped they would come around. “I know they support it, and I think that if I needed help with [the inn] they would be right there,” she said.