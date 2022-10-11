April 2022

A few months after the shocking season 16 tell-all aired, Meri seemed to hint that she was prioritizing herself and her own happiness amid her ongoing struggles with Kody. “I was called to love, not to hate. I was called to accept, not to condemn. I was called to be confident, not to fear. I was called to serve, not to neglect. I’m here to love, to learn, to serve, to impact others in a positive way,” she wrote via Instagram. “I am not here to judge, to correct, to hold accountable, anyone but myself.”

She continued: “I am here to laugh, to enjoy life, and live it to it’s [sic] fullest. I fiercely love and protect those in my inner circle, and that circle is far reaching. My calling, my job here on this earth, is to live a life of passion, of confidence, of authenticity, true to who I am, and true to who God made me to be. I am unapologetically me.”