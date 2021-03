Growing Tension

While speaking with Us exclusively in February 2021, Kody admitted that balancing four wives wasn’t always easy. “Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time,” he explained. “It’s been more about trying to get ourselves out of this hole that we dug ourselves into. … I feel like [my wives] need to understand that — that they can leave. If it’s not working for them, they can leave. Nobody’s going to be a prisoner here.”