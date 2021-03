Mariah’s Coming Out

During a January 2017 episode of Sister Wives, Meri and Kody struggled to come to terms with their daughter’s sexual orientation after she came out as gay. “I’m still in a state of processing this,” Kody told the cameras, saying the moment felt like a bomb being dropped. In a confessional, Meri admitted, “This is a little unexpected. I did not see this coming. … Kind of surprises me that she’s known for so long and hasn’t said anything to us.”