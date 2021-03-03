Mixing Things Up

Kody and Meri got divorced in September 2014, allowing him to legally marry Robyn in order to adopt her three children from her previous relationship: David, Aurora and Breanna. “We have chosen to legally restructure our family,” the Browns said in a statement to Us at the time. “We made this decision together as a family. We are grateful to our family, friends and fans for all their love and support.”

During one dramatic Sister Wives episode, Kody revealed that he felt “deceived into a relationship that was very different than what I expected” with his first marriage.