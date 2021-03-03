Self-Reflection

In an emotional Instagram Story during the 2019 holidays, Meri looked back on her past miscarriage while sending support to other women who’ve gone through the same struggle. “I woke up this morning thinking about how it would be to have my 12-year-old boy with me at Christmas this year,” she wrote at the time. “Never thought I’d get the news today that a sweet little mom I know and love would be saying goodbye to her own sweet baby today too. #MiscarriageSucks.” Kody previously admitted during a 2012 episode of Sister Wives that their infertility journey took them both to a “dark place.”