June 2022

Meri publicly supported her child, Leon, after they came out as transgender. “Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” Leon wrote via Instagram at the time. “So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that I am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

In response, Meri reposted her child’s post on her Instagram Story, gushing that Leon is “my sunshine.” Kody, for his part, has not publicly commented on the announcement.