Telling All

During the season 16 tell-all reunion, which aired in early 2022, Kody and Meri got honest about where their relationship stands now, with the former admitting that he doesn’t see himself being physical with Meri again.

“I’m not ever going to be in a conjugal relationship with her because I’m not going to go through that emotional torture ever again. … I’m not trying to make Meri sound bad, it’s just a bad match,” he claimed. “There’s a point where intimacy is just damage. It’s misleading to have intimacy in a relationship where there’s no real safety. I’m not going there.”

When asked how it feels to watch Meri and Kody struggle, Christine said, “Oh, my heart breaks when I think about their marriage. I don’t want that. I don’t want to be in a loveless marriage. I don’t know how she does it. I guess she’s more fine with it than I am.”