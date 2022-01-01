March 2021

“Kody is leading the charge on how careful we’re being,” Robyn exclusively told Us of her husband’s COVID-19 safety guidelines, explaining why he stayed at her house significantly more than his other wives’ homes. “I know that it’s really important to protect lives up until the very end.”

She continued: “I know that they were making choices that they felt comfortable with as far as traveling and having people in the home … making it so that Kody was not able to go see them. I have little kids, so I kind of just had to run my will with Kody with whatever he decided and just do what he was doing because that’s the only way my little kids would be able to see him.”