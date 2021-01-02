Exclusive Sistine and Sophia Stallone: A Day in the Life By Emily Longeretta 11 hours ago Courtesy of Sistine and Sophia Stallone 7 6 / 7 5 p.m. The girls love to spend time at the beach and watch the sunset together. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos Once In A Lifetime Chance! Become Part Of This Fast Growing Startup! More News