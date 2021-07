Allison Mack

The German-born actress played Chloe Sullivan, editor of the school newspaper and friend to Clark (the character was original to the show). Mack later appeared on the comedy series Wilfred alongside Elijah Wood. In 2018, she was arrested for her involvement in the NXIVM sex cult founded by Keith Raniere. She later pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and was sentenced to three years in prison in June 2021.