Eric Johnson

Johnson’s character, Whitney Fordman, was written off after season 1, but he later made a couple of appearances as a guest star. He is perhaps best known for playing Jack Hyde, Anastasia Steele’s evil boss, in Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed. His TV credits include Rookie Blue, Supernatural, Orphan Black, The Alienist, Vikings and American Gods. He has been married to producer Adria Budd since 2004. They share one daughter, Calla.