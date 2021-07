Erica Durance

The Canadian actress joined Smallville in 2004 as Lois Lane, Superman’s one true love. She cameoed alongside Welling in Crisis on Infinite Earths, but also played Supergirl’s mother, Alura Zor-El, in 10 episodes of Supergirl. Her other TV credits include Saving Hope and Private Eyes. Since 2005, she has been married to actor David Palffy. The couple share two sons.