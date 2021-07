Jensen Ackles

The Texas native played Lana’s love interest Jason Teague until 2005 when Supernatural came calling. He played Dean Winchester for 15 seasons through the show’s end in 2020, and in 2021, he announced a spinoff series called The Winchesters. He has been married to actress Danneel Harris since 2010. They share three children, daughter Justice and twins Arrow and Zeppelin.