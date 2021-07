Justin Hartley

Long before Stephen Amell picked up the bow and arrow, Hartley played Oliver Queen, a.k.a. Green Arrow, in Smallville‘s later seasons. After scoring parts on Hart of Dixie, Revenge and Mistresses, the actor landed the role of Kevin Pearson on This Is Us in 2016. He married his former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas in 2021 following his high-profile split from Chrishell Stause. He shares daughter Isabella with his first wife, Lindsay Korman.