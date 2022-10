2021

During the season 47 premiere of SNL in October 2021, cast members Colin Jost and Michael Che paid tribute to Macdonald during Weekend Update with a montage of some of his classic jokes from the long-running sketch.

“Norm is the reason that I ever wanted to do Weekend Update,” Jost said before the vintage clips began. Pete Davidson, who appeared on Update earlier in the evening, also honored the late comedian by wearing a T-shirt with Macdonald’s face on it.