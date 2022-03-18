Michael Che

West offered to double the “Weekend Update” cohost’s salary if he would leave SNL, but the comedian didn’t take the bait. “Sorry, Ye, but I would never betray my friends,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in February 2022. “For anything less than TRIPLE salary. That’s right, $90k per year! Full medical. Full dental. Four weeks vacay. Corner office. Plus, a pair of Red Octobers. Size 12. And you gotta make some beats for my band, ‘The Slap Butts.’ What else, what else. And you gotta tell me what you’re gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins. You do that for me, and I’ll Rambo that whole building.”