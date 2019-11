Jenni “JWoww” Farley

“Happy birthday to my best friend @snooki,” she captioned photos on Instagram that showed her with Polizzi over the past decade. “The Last 10 years has been a wild ride and I’m so thankful you have always been by side. You are the love of my life 👭 The Snooki to my Jwoww 🥰 hope your day is perfect.”