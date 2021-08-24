Peta Murgatroyd

“My Serge…..my Koala I can’t believe it, I am completely broken,” the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m filled with regret because I was going to text you and tell you that I missed you last week and it slipped my mind. I f–king hate how I forgot to do this. I will always hate myself for this.”

Murgatroyd explained that her “soul is aching” following her dear friend’s sudden death.

“While I couldn’t write anything these past few days, the pain was too bad, I read all the beautiful messages from hundreds of people around the world. YOU WERE SOOOO LOVED…SOOOO LOVED, much more than you knew,” she continued. “You were so kind, so jolly and were the life of the party. Your face was always kind, that Koala face. You were so joyful and always helped others without needing anything in return. I will always miss that joy, that smile and that witty sense of humor with your quick comebacks.”

The dancer ended the post by reflecting on how Onik helped her get back to her roots following the birth of her first child with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“I will never forget your graciousness of helping me after giving birth to Shai. You made me dance, made me move and made me get up and believe I could do it again,” she noted. “I was HUGE and you told me I looked amazing haha and to not be so hard on myself. For that, I can never write/say anything that would amount to the level of gratitude I have for you.”