Love Lives

Soap Stars Who Dated: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause and More

By
Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes Soap Stars Who Dated Offscreen
 Shutterstock
13
6 / 13

Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes

After working together on Days of Our Lives in the early ‘70s, the twosome wed in 1974.

 

Back to top