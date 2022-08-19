Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Relationship Timeline

August 2022
“Sofia is over the moon about her engagement. She couldn’t be happier that she found The One,” a source exclusively told Us. “She’s taking the time to enjoy being engaged and traveling the world with Elliot, but at the same time, she has started wedding planning and looking at locations. She wants to get married next year.”
The Los Angeles native’s nuptials will “probably be just as elegant as her engagement party,” the insider said, noting that the bride is aware that “a lot of work will go into making it her dream wedding!”
Ahead of their big day, Sofia's sister, Nicole, has been helping with the wedding plans, the source added. "Her mom is also offering advice, and of course Miles and Lionel are supportive and there for her if need be," the insider explained, revealing that Sofia's "friends and family adore Elliot and think he's the perfect match for her."