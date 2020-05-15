Pics

Sofia Richie Hikes With Friends in Malibu Following Scott Disick’s Recent Stint in Rehab

By
Sofia Richie Spotted Out With Friends for the 1st Time Since Scott Disick Rehab Stint
 Coleman-Rayner
5
1 / 5

Carrying On

The model appeared calm and unbothered as she enjoyed a day out with her friends.

Back to top